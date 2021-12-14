Logo
EonStor GS Scale-Out Unified Storage Addresses Key Objectives of Office File Sharing Application

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, addresses major objectives of the office file sharing application with the recently launched EonStor GS scale-out unified storage. This solution enables users expand storage performance and capacity when needed and easily share files between company's departments.

Traditionally, companies deploy standalone storage devices for each department, and as practice showed, this is not the best solution. Such architecture doesn't provide shared capacity, complicates IT management, and creates additional obstacles for emloyees when sharing files between departments as they need to keep in mind a variety of file paths in different directories to access required files. So, an optimal storage solution for enterprise unstructured data should be able to maintain user-friendly file organization and access while expanding capacity and performance.

EonStor GS unified scale-out storage effectively reaches all these objectives. Initial deployment can start with one GS, and as the company's data expands, enterprises can just add new GS to form a cluster. The GS scale-out function integrates up to four GSs into a single namespace file system, so all enterprise users can access shared folders to which they have access permission through a single root directory.

Enterprises can expand the GS cluster with the all-flash GS 4000U model with U.2 SSD support to provide extreme performance for demanding applications if required. In addition, to archive old data, which is no longer frequently accessed, data can be easily migrated from higher-performance GS to the entry-level GS models with large-capacity HDDs and high-density expansion enclosures.

"As EonStor GS now supports scale-out function and single namespace file system, enterprise office users can scale-out performance and capacity as they see fit and enjoy easy file sharing for smooth collaboration between organization's departments," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor GS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=HK03577&sd=2021-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eonstor-gs-scale-out-unified-storage-addresses-key-objectives-of-office-file-sharing-application-301442761.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK03577&Transmission_Id=202112141000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK03577&DateId=20211214
