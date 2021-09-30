Logo
Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys BlackBerry, Kahoot AS, Materialise NV, Sells ASM International NV, Infineon Technologies AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collaborative Investment Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BlackBerry, Kahoot AS, Materialise NV, Pets at Home Group PLC, Adevinta ASA, sells ASM International NV, Infineon Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Investment Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Collaborative Investment Series Trust owns 58 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mercator International Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercator+international+opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mercator International Opportunity Fund
  1. Future PLC (FRNWF) - 40,150 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 150,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  3. Kahoot AS (KHOTF) - 200,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  4. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML) - 50,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  5. Zur Rose Group AG (ZRSEF) - 3,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Materialise NV (MTLS)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Materialise NV. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Orpea SA (ORPEF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Orpea SA. The purchase prices were between $113 and $130.18, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kahoot AS (KHOTF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Kahoot AS by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pets at Home Group PLC (PAHGF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Pets at Home Group PLC by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.097260. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adevinta ASA (ADEVF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 148.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 50,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boozt AB (BZTAF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Boozt AB by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $287.241100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ASM International NV (ASMXF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in ASM International NV. The sale prices were between $313.07 and $434.75, with an estimated average price of $362.39.

Sold Out: Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $40.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mercator International Opportunity Fund. Also check out:

1. Mercator International Opportunity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mercator International Opportunity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mercator International Opportunity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mercator International Opportunity Fund keeps buying
