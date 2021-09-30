Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys BlackBerry, Kahoot AS, Materialise NV, Sells ASM International NV, Infineon Technologies AG

New Purchases: MTLS, ORPEF,

Investment company Collaborative Investment Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys BlackBerry, Kahoot AS, Materialise NV, Pets at Home Group PLC, Adevinta ASA, sells ASM International NV, Infineon Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Investment Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Collaborative Investment Series Trust owns 58 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Future PLC (FRNWF) - 40,150 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 150,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Kahoot AS (KHOTF) - 200,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML) - 50,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Zur Rose Group AG (ZRSEF) - 3,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Materialise NV. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Orpea SA. The purchase prices were between $113 and $130.18, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Kahoot AS by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Pets at Home Group PLC by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.097260. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 148.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 50,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Boozt AB by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $287.241100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in ASM International NV. The sale prices were between $313.07 and $434.75, with an estimated average price of $362.39.

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $40.85.