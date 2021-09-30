2nd Vote Funds Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Xylem Inc, Sells The Hershey Co, Fastenal Co, TJX Inc

New Purchases: COST, EOG, XYL, PM, STLD, EQIX, BBY, IRBT,

COST, EOG, XYL, PM, STLD, EQIX, BBY, IRBT, Added Positions: HON, ORLY, DISCK, GS, TXN, IIVI, FOXA, D, BLK, SYK, UNH, ABBV, RTX, REGN, BK, LHX, CVS, ORCL, MDT, CB, LYB, CAT, PHM, FANG, LRCX, ZBRA, NOW, ADBE,

HON, ORLY, DISCK, GS, TXN, IIVI, FOXA, D, BLK, SYK, UNH, ABBV, RTX, REGN, BK, LHX, CVS, ORCL, MDT, CB, LYB, CAT, PHM, FANG, LRCX, ZBRA, NOW, ADBE, Reduced Positions: CMG, REG, FTNT,

CMG, REG, FTNT, Sold Out: HSY, FAST, TJX, DLTR, PSX, HRL, KMB,

Investment company 2nd Vote Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Xylem Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells The Hershey Co, Fastenal Co, TJX Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2nd Vote Funds. As of 2021Q3, 2nd Vote Funds owns 40 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,441 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.79% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 4,725 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.00% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 1,986 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 4,195 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.72% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 1,451 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.38%

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $546.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 6,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.23 and $138.03, with an estimated average price of $128.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.992000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 4,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 71.72%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $210.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $668.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 24,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $389.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 58.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

2nd Vote Funds sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

2nd Vote Funds reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 20.35%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1673.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. 2nd Vote Funds still held 368 shares as of 2021-09-30.