J.B. Hunt Participates in Wreaths Across America for 8th Consecutive Year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced its participation in Wreaths Across America for the eighth consecutive year to remember and honor fallen veterans this holiday season. For this year’s event, 75 J.B. Hunt drivers will help ensure the delivery of wreaths from Harrington, Maine, to cemeteries throughout the country.

“We look forward to participating in this event each year,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “As we gather to celebrate family during the holiday season, it’s important that we remember those who have served to make that possible. Each headstone represents a hero, and with each wreath we share our appreciation.”

J.B. Hunt employees in Northwest Arkansas will join volunteers at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day, December 18, for a wreath-laying ceremony. The company will hold a support rally on December 17 at its corporate headquarters with special guest Jim McCloughan, a U.S. Army veteran who earned the Medal of Honor for his service in the Vietnam War.

This year, J.B. Hunt will deliver 32 loads of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dayton National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Georgia National Cemetery, Marietta National Cemetery, and Salisbury National Cemetery, among others. J.B. Hunt has customized 11 tractors and 4 trailers with a military-themed wrap to complete the delivery.

The theme for the 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign is “Live Up to Their Legacy.” All J.B. Hunt drivers for Wreaths Across America are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran. In 2020, approximately 1.7 million wreaths were placed on veteran headstones at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad during Wreaths Across America Day.

