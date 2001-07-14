FOX News Channel to Present All-American New Year 2022 Co-hosted by Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain

FOX News Channel (FNC) will ring in 2022 with special New Year’s Eve coverage on December 31st from 10 PM – 1:30 AM/ET. FOX & Friends Weekend co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain will helm the special coverage live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee beginning at 10 PM/ET.

Throughout the evening, various FNC contributors and personalities will join Hegseth, Campos-Duffy and Cain from cities across the country, while FOX Nation’s Lawrence Jones and FOX News Radio’s FOX Across America host Jimmy Failla will be inside the Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville’s Premier Line Dancing Club, interacting with guests. Failla will also perform standup comedy live from the venue. Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno along with FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins will report live from New York City’s Times Square, while FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo and FOX Nation host Abby Hornacek will be stationed in New Orleans, Louisiana’s French Quarter. Additionally, FOX News Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live coverage from Folly Beach in Charleston, South Carolina and FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth will ring in the new year from Tampa Bay, Florida.

FNC’s coverage of New Year’s Eve will also feature a number of festive segments to help celebrate the holiday, with Facetime check-ins from FNC’s Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino, Ainsley Earhardt and many more. Throughout the night, there will be a line dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from FOX News personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt with Jenkins and Compagno, a comedy workshop with the Gutfeld! team and much more.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005933/en/