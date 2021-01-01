Butterfly Network Leverages Cadence Clarity 3D Solver for Advanced Mobile Ultrasound Design

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Butterfly Network Leverages Cadence Clarity 3D Solver for Advanced Mobile Ultrasound Design

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Butterfly Network, Inc. has successfully deployed the Cadence® Clarity 3D Solver to support and enhance the design of its handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. The Clarity 3D Solver is used as part of Butterfly’s system design and analysis workflow for its speed and capacity, which eliminate the need to partition the design and sacrifice accuracy to extract the circuit’s electromagnetic behavior.

With the Clarity 3D Solver, Butterfly was able to achieve a 5X speedup in advanced model characterization with gold-standard accuracy compared to an alternative solution. Additionally, the Clarity 3D Solver enables the team to optimize their designs and ensure the critical signal and power integrity of their system, delivering high-quality ultrasound images to the connected smart device at top speeds.

“We build advanced assessment technology to unlock clinical information to enable better diagnosis and treatment decisions,” said Nevada Sanchez, co-founder and engineering VP of Butterfly Network. “The Cadence front-to-back system design and analysis flow enables our engineers to identify design problems quickly and accurately and, more importantly, allows us to get products to the field sooner.”

“The unique role our products play in effectively simulating and optimizing Butterfly’s complex technology and enabling delivery to the healthcare market as quickly as possible is highly rewarding,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multiphysics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Butterfly to design critically important next-generation medical equipment using the complete robust design and analysis capabilities provided by our Virtuoso, Allegro X, Clarity, Celsius and Sigrity X technologies.”

The Clarity 3D Solver supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation. For more information on the Clarity 3D Solver, please visit www.cadence.com%2Fgo%2Fclarityhc.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com%2Fgo%2Ftrademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005424r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005424/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment