Butterfly Network Leverages Cadence Clarity 3D Solver for Advanced Mobile Ultrasound Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Butterfly Network, Inc. has successfully deployed the Cadence® Clarity™ 3D Solver to support and enhance the design of its handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. The Clarity 3D Solver is used as part of Butterfly’s system design and analysis workflow for its speed and capacity, which eliminate the need to partition the design and sacrifice accuracy to extract the circuit’s electromagnetic behavior.

With the Clarity 3D Solver, Butterfly was able to achieve a 5X speedup in advanced model characterization with gold-standard accuracy compared to an alternative solution. Additionally, the Clarity 3D Solver enables the team to optimize their designs and ensure the critical signal and power integrity of their system, delivering high-quality ultrasound images to the connected smart device at top speeds.

“We build advanced assessment technology to unlock clinical information to enable better diagnosis and treatment decisions,” said Nevada Sanchez, co-founder and engineering VP of Butterfly Network. “The Cadence front-to-back system design and analysis flow enables our engineers to identify design problems quickly and accurately and, more importantly, allows us to get products to the field sooner.”

“The unique role our products play in effectively simulating and optimizing Butterfly’s complex technology and enabling delivery to the healthcare market as quickly as possible is highly rewarding,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multiphysics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Butterfly to design critically important next-generation medical equipment using the complete robust design and analysis capabilities provided by our Virtuoso, Allegro X, Clarity, Celsius and Sigrity X technologies.”

The Clarity 3D Solver supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation.

