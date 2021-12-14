Logo
PeopleReady Recognized with 11 Fall Vega Awards for Innovation in Connecting People and Work

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Staffing leader's JobStack app, website redesign and ad campaign earn top honors for putting Work Within Reach™

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the international stage for its industry-leading efforts connecting people and work, PeopleReady earned 11 Vega Awards in the fall awards program presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). PeopleReady was recognized for its JobStack app, website redesign, and an ad campaign featuring two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato.

CS_0762_FallVegaAwards_1200x630.jpg

PeopleReady's industry-leading JobStack® app, a groundbreaking integrated solution connecting people and work anytime, anywhere, was recognized with a platinum award (the highest honor) for best innovation and a gold award for best technology. The app also received platinum awards in the business app and integrated mobile experience categories. JobStack creates a best-in-class user experience by immediately connecting employers with qualified talent 24/7. Over 26,000 clients and over 90% of PeopleReady's associates (workers) use JobStack, which has filled over 10 million shifts since its inception.

The staffing leader's website redesign (peopleready.com)—which complements recent enhancements to its tools that connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before— earned gold awards for best user experience and best user interface and additional gold honors in separate categories for user experience and user interface. The redesigned website reflects PeopleReady's refreshed brand, creates a foundation for future growth, and keeps a laser-like focus on the user experience by presenting simple, actionable paths for the company's two primary audiences: businesses and workers.

PeopleReady's first TV ad, "Ride to Work," featuring two-time Indianapolis 500 champ Takuma Sato and highlighting PeopleReady's mission to connect people and work fast, received gold awards in the branding, advertisement, and TV ad categories. Building upon PeopleReady's sponsorship of Sato in this year's Indy 500, the ad tied into an overall Indy 500-themed marketing campaign aimed at helping people and businesses navigate workforce challenges reaching an audience of over 5 million.

"PeopleReady's marketing efforts focus on a simple goal: helping to make something that can be difficult, whether that's finding workers or finding work, easier and faster by putting quality work and a quality workforce within reach," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "As PeopleReady continues to lead the digital transformation of the staffing industry, we are proud to be recognized by the IAA for our mission-driven innovation and creativity in connecting people and work."

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PR_CLR_MD_2021__JPEG___NEW_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF07068&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleready-recognized-with-11-fall-vega-awards-for-innovation-in-connecting-people-and-work-301444386.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07068&Transmission_Id=202112141041PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07068&DateId=20211214
