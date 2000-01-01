Tesla: Growth Ahead as Price Pulls Back

To support the adoption of the electric vehicles (EVs), the U.S. government has launched an ambitious plan to build 500,000 charging stations for EVs. The $1.25 trillion infrastructure plan signed by President Biden last month will allocate approximately $5 billion to enable states to build charging stations, plus an additional $2.5 billion to ensure that these facilities also operate in disadvantaged areas and communities.

The U.S. electric car market is therefore going to benefit from this massive allocation of funds to its infrastructure. This should mean that EV sales will grow even more rapidly in the coming years, as analysts at McKinsey & Company predict that EVs will make up nearly 50% of the total cars driven in the U.S. by 2030.

Even though more and more companies are intriducing EVs to the market, incumbent U.S. EV market leader Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) is still the best-poised to delever strong growth in the coming years, in my opinion. Its brand value and first-mover advantage count for a lot and mean that investors are also willing to attribute much higher valuation ratios to the stock.

U.S. consumers continue to prefer Tesla's Model 3 sedan over other brands due to a lower base price and because its power autonomy makes it a valid alternative to combustion engine vehicles.

Despite supply chain headwinds, Tesla has managed to continue growing its production, which is an incredible feat and speaks to the strenght of its supply chain.

Shareholders of Tesla will also benefit from the rapid expansion of made-in-China vehicles. EVs are more popular in China than the are in the U.S., with more than 2.5 million units sold between January and November 2021. Year-over-year, total sales increased by nearly 180%, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla is not far behind the major Chinese manufacturers, leading many of them in terms of monthly large-scale sales. However, Tesla is still chasing BYD Company Limited ( BYDDF, Financial) ( BYDDY, Financial), the main EV producer in China. BYD shipped 90,546 EVs in November, while Tesla China placed 52,859 units on the wholesale market.

Still, according to CPCA, Tesla China's EV exports registered impressive numbers as well, with 21,127 units crossing the Chinese borders to nearby countries in November. The growth potential of Tesla's China arm is not just in China itself but in other Asian nations as well.

For the most recent quarter ended Sept. 30, Tesla surpassed analysts' estimates for adjusted EPS by $0.25 and for total revenue by $60 million. It reported adjusted EPS of $1.86 on total revenue of $13.8 billion. The EV manufacturer delivered more vehicles in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020, and total revenues were up more than 55% year over year. Operating income grew nearly 150% year-over-year to $2 billion, providing an operating margin of nearly 15% of total revenue. The margin improved by 540 basis points.

Looking forward to many years of growth to come, the company aims for average growth of 50% per year in EV deliveries. The company also expects its operating margin to remain solidly at industry-leading levels throughout the years. This is possible if Tesla delivers in line with its long-term capacity expansion goal. It requires significant funds, but Tesla believes its balance sheet has the strength to support its plan for future growth.

Thanks to consistently investments and valuation multiples throughout its history, Tesla has a strong balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, cash and equivalents totaled $16.1 billion, while total debt amounted to $10.2 billion. The interest coverage ratio is 8.16, the Altman Z-Score is 21.64, the Piotroski F-Score is 7 out of 9 and the current ratio is 1.39.

In terms of its share price, there is no question that Tesla is overvalued. Its share price was at $966.41 as of the writing of this article, determining a market cap of $970.53 billion and a 52-week range of $539.49 to $1,243.49.

The price-earnings ratio is 312.76, the price-sales ratio is 23.34 and the price-book ratio is 35.87, all of them far exceeding corresponding industry medians.

However, the share price has retreated below the 50-day simple moving average value of $1,010.31. Strong strong growth prospects and brand recognition are what really counts here, and I believe investors will continue paying a higher price for Tesla for many years to come. Thus, the recent dip could provide an opportunity.

Wall Street doesn't seem to believe the stock has dropped far enough yet, as analysts recommend a median rating of hold with an average target price of $872.06 per share.

The 14-day relative strength index of 41 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.