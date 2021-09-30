Logo
Principal International Multi-Factor ETF Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Universal Music Group NV, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, ASML Holding NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Universal Music Group NV, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, DNB Bank ASA, DNB Bank ASA, sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, ASML Holding NV, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal International Multi-Factor ETF. As of 2021Q3, Principal International Multi-Factor ETF owns 580 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principal+international+multi-factor+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF
  1. Nestle SA (NESN) - 6,330 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.38%
  2. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 1,918 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.32%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 728 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.55%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 5,173 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.39%
  5. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 5,436 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.31%
New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DNB Bank ASA (DNB)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Boral Ltd (BLD)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF sold out a holding in Boral Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71.

Sold Out: Thungela Resources Ltd (TGA)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF sold out a holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Reduced: Nestle SA (NESN)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Nestle SA by 48.38%. The sale prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 6,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 48.32%. The sale prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $375.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 1,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 48.55%. The sale prices were between $567.3 and $753.8, with an estimated average price of $666.21. The stock is now traded at around $679.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 48.31%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 5,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3. The stock is now traded at around $762.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 5,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SAP SE (SAP)

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in SAP SE by 48.33%. The sale prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Author's Avatar

insider