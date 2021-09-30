Principal International Multi-Factor ETF Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Universal Music Group NV, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, ASML Holding NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Universal Music Group NV, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, DNB Bank ASA, DNB Bank ASA, sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, ASML Holding NV, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal International Multi-Factor ETF. As of 2021Q3, Principal International Multi-Factor ETF owns 580 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 6,330 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.38% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 1,918 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.32% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 728 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.55% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 5,173 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.39% Novartis AG (NOVN) - 5,436 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.31%

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF sold out a holding in Boral Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF sold out a holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Nestle SA by 48.38%. The sale prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 6,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 48.32%. The sale prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $375.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 1,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 48.55%. The sale prices were between $567.3 and $753.8, with an estimated average price of $666.21. The stock is now traded at around $679.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 48.31%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 5,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3. The stock is now traded at around $762.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 5,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal International Multi-Factor ETF reduced to a holding in SAP SE by 48.33%. The sale prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF still held 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.