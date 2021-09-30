Absolute Shares Trust Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtr

New Purchases: STPZ, TIP,

Investment company Absolute Shares Trust Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absolute Shares Trust. As of 2021Q3, Absolute Shares Trust owns 7 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 687,752 shares, 43.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.90% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 263,547 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 203,753 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.15% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 109,395 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.77% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 62,287 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.69%

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 48,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.3 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $128.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 20,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 305.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.5%. The holding were 687,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.55 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 203,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.