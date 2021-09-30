Absolute Shares Trust Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtr

- New Purchases: STPZ, TIP,
- Added Positions: ANGL, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SJNK, USHY,
- Sold Out: HYLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 687,752 shares, 43.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.90%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 263,547 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 203,753 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.15%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 109,395 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.77%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 62,287 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.69%
Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 48,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.3 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $128.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 20,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 305.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.5%. The holding were 687,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.55 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 203,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.
