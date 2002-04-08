Verizon Foundation donates $100,000 to support Midwest tornado relief efforts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of tornadoes that recently devastated communities in Kentucky, Illinois and other parts of the Midwest, the Verizon Foundation is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross. To bolster recovery efforts, Verizon’s donation will be dedicated to regional disaster relief for communities impacted by these tornadoes.



“Verizon is dedicated to supporting the community during times of crisis,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “By partnering with the American Red Cross, we know that people in the areas devastated by tornadoes over the weekend will receive the resources they need to begin to rebuild their lives and recover from these storms quickly.”

“We are grateful to Verizon Foundation for their generous support as we help those impacted by devastating tornadoes in the South and Midwest,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “Their contribution will help the Red Cross provide those affected with a safe place to stay, regular meals, and emotional support in the days and weeks following this tragedy.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.