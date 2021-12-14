79 Resources Ltd. Commences District-Scale Geophysical Survey at Five Point Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) ("79 Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a district-scale geophysical survey at its Five Point Copper-Gold Project located near Houston, BC. The survey is being performed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Comprising 2,290 line-kilometres, the heli-borne geophysical exploration program will assist 79 Resources in identifying potential structures that may prospectively deliver high-priority copper-gold exploration targets within its district-scale Five Point Copper-Gold Project.

The Five Point Copper-Gold Project is located contiguous to the Buck Project being advanced by neighbouring Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

"We are excited to have exploration underway at our flagship Five Point project. With more than 390 square kilometres being covered by this large geophysical exploration program, 79 Resources believes that the existing and compelling targets defined by our phase one mag survey earlier this year will be added to, with prospective targets being further analyzed over the coming months with the objective to pursue ground follow-up on high priority targets throughout 2022," stated Ryan Kalt, CEO of 79 Resources.

About the Geophysical Survey

The large-scale, in-progress geophysical survey (the "Five Point Phase II Geophysical Survey") being undertaken by 79 Resources is expected to cover 2,290 line-kilometres, done on the basis of 190 metre spacing. The exploration work represents an expanded phase II airborne program at the Five Point project, with an initial Phase I geophysical survey having been performed earlier in 2021 by the Corporation's recently acquired subsidiary, Buck Gold Inc.

The Five Point Phase II Geophysical Survey is being flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern with full high-resolution coverage of a large section of mineral tenure comprising the Corporation's Five Point Copper-Gold Project.

The geophysical program is designed to provide 79 Resources with new proprietary geophysical data covering 394.9 km2 of its district-scale Five Point Copper-Gold Project.

Survey specifics include use of a highly-sensitive Scintrex CS-3 cesium vapor airborne magnetometer sensor with a sampling rate of 20 Hz providing sample spacings of 1-2 meters, in a nose-mounted stinger configuration with 3-axis real-time compensation.

The airborne survey is being flown at a nominal flight height of 50 m above ground, plus/minus allocated variances) and is scheduled for completion later this month.

About 79 Resources Ltd.

79 Resources is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the company seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mining projects.The Company is currently focused on the Five Point Copper-Gold Project (British Columbia) and the North Preston Uranium Project (Saskatchewan).

