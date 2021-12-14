Logo
Hope and Sesame(R) Sesamemilk Wins FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards in Two Categories

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hope and Sesame® wins "Best Milk Alternative" and "Best Plant-Based Sustainability" with honorable mention in "Best Plant-Based Beverage" category

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (

TSXV:MYLK, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that its Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk wins in two FoodBev World Plant Based Award 2021 categories: Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability. Hope and Sesame® also received an honorable mention in the Best Plant-Based Beverage category for its Chocolate Hazelnut flavor.

"Our team is thrilled to win two awards from such a well-recognized and respected player in the food and beverage space," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "The industry and consumer recognition stemming from FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards will further establish Hope and Sesame® as an innovator in the plant-based space, providing nutrient-dense and planet-friendly options for consumers, retailers and more."

image.jpeg

The FoodBev World Plant Based Award winners were announced during the Plant Based World Expo in New York last week. Winners were selected by a panel of judges from 110 entries spanning 20 countries and 15 categories. FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards celebrate 2021's new plant-based products along with creativity and innovation in the global food, drinks, plant-based and dairy industries. FoodBev is an industry-leading publication that provides readers with must-know information about food and drink innovation, timely news, industry insights and trends around the world.

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, it's naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk is vegan, a good source of protein, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, is Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, and is free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame® products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk has received a number of industry awards, including Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant Based Awards.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rachel Kay Public Relations
Becca Stonebraker
(818) 383-3929
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(773) 492-2243
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's status as an innovator in the plant-based space, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's prospectus dated October 29, 2021 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677422/Hope-and-SesameR-Sesamemilk-Wins-FoodBevs-World-Plant-Based-Awards-in-Two-Categories

img.ashx?id=677422

