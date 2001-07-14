Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will deliver presentations at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference. Both conferences will be webcast. Details are included below.

Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT

Presenting for Agilent:

Mike McMullen, Agilent chief executive officer

Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Presenting for Agilent:

Mike McMullen, Agilent chief executive officer

Links to join the webcast will be available in the "News+%26amp%3B+Events+--+Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of Agilent’s website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006103/en/