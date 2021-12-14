IDW Signs New Deal With Apple TV+ for Its Original Live Action Series "Surfside Girls"

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that Apple+ TV has ordered ten episodes of its original live action kids series "Surfside Girls," developed and produced in conjunction with Endeavor Content. The order reflects IDW's progress advancing its original content strategy.

IDW partners with talented creators to conceive and develop captivating titles, with the goal of building high-value franchises that can be leveraged across a broad spectrum of entertainment platforms.

"Surfside Girls," is a new, 10-episode live action kids series from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award-nominee May Chan ("An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie 1976," "Avatar: The Last Airbender"), and based on IDW Publishing's Top Shelf Productions' best-selling graphic novel series of the same name by Kim Dwinell. The adventure series stars Miya Cech ("Rim of the World," "The Astronauts") as ‘Jade' and Yaya Gosselin ("We Can be Heroes," "FBI: Most Wanted") as ‘Sam,' two best friends and surfers who dive head first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside's beloved Danger Point bluff. Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination to solve the mystery.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, "Surfside Girls will be written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz ("The Shannara Chronicles," "What's Up Warthogs!") serve as writers and executive producers alongside Chan. America Young ("Roswell, New Mexico," "Legacies") will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Paul Stupin and Lydia Antonini will also serve as executive producers on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom will serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

"This order from Apple+ TV is an exciting milestone and demonstrates the progress we're making expanding and marketing our library of original titles to premier streaming partners. We are focused on leveraging what we view as some of the most compelling original content available, to continue partnering with a wide variety of production partners and reach a broad viewer audience. We're excited to bring ‘Surfside Girls' to Apple TV+ and look forward to continuing to build this relationship while we pursue numerous opportunities to bring our creative original titles to market," stated Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American:IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

About Endeavor Content

Endeavor Content is a global leader in the production and distribution of premium film and television content. The studio's film titles include In the Heights and Just Mercy for Warner Bros., Book Club for Paramount Pictures, Blue Miracle for Netflix and Joe Bell with Roadside Attractions, as well as upcoming titles including Gotham Awards winner The Lost Daughter for Netflix, Ambulance for Universal Pictures and My Best Friend's Exorcism for Amazon. The studio produces premium TV series such as See and Truth Be Told on Apple TV+, and Nine Perfect Strangers and the upcoming Life & Beth for Hulu, Severance for Apple TV+ and Tokyo Vice for HBO Max. Endeavor Content also handles global distribution for hit series including Killing Eve, Normal People and The Night Manager.

