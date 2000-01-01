VegasWinners Strikes Deal with bet365 for Online Sports Betting in New Jersey

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14 , 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today an exciting new partnership with bet365, one of the world's largest sports betting brands and currently legal in New Jersey.

"Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWinners stated, "Our vision from the day we founded VegasWinners was to get our Company licensed in every state in America with legal sports gaming, and to partner with the biggest global and national brands in sports gaming. We are steadily getting affiliate gaming license approvals in legal regulated states. This partnership with an online global gaming leader like bet365 fits our plan like a glove. Sports gaming is exploding, and we're setting VegasWinners up to be an important part of this explosive industry."

The company has established Krushhouse, a series of short daily videos by the leading handicappers in America giving advice and insights on each day's games.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

The United States online gambling market was valued at USD 1,978.57 million in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period, 2021-2026 as reported by Research and Markets, the world's largest market research store. For further information, please view https://in.news.yahoo.com/united-states-online-gambling-market-122000539.html. The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the gambling industry migrating from offline to online. As more states legalize online gambling, more revenue streams in the overall online gambling market are anticipated.

ABOUT bet365

bet365 is one of the world's favorite online sports betting brands. The company, based in Stoke-on-Trent, England, was founded in 2000 and employs over 5000 staff and has over 63 million customers worldwide. bet365, renowned for their In-Play and Sportsbook products, has become the go-to sportsbook for bettors all over the globe, most notably in Europe, and is now seeking to become an established online sportsbook in the US.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at VegasWinners, Twitter at @vegaswinnersinc, Facebook at @winnerskrush and Instagram at winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

