CGS International, Inc. Announces Deal with 625 Member Cooperative for Sale of its Flagship Product, Targets Additional Cooperatives

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., has entered into an agreement with Clarose Multipurpose Cooperative ("CMPC"), a 625-member agricultural production cooperative based in the Philippines. Per the Agreement, CGSI shall supply CMPC and its members with its GENESIS 89™ organic agricultural plant enhancer, technical support, and farm-based usage demonstrations and tutorials, while CMPC shall make certain economic benefits available to its members for using the GENESIS 89 product.

The Agreement is for an initial term of one-year, renewable upon mutual agreement, and provides an exclusive arrangement between both the Company and CMPC whereby CMPC shall purchase our flagship GENESIS 89 plant enhancer for all of its co-op Agri-production members. It is anticipated that the Genesis 89 will increase crop yield, result in a shorter harvest period, decrease use of other fertilizers and pesticides, and increase germination rate of seeds and seedling.

"We anticipate that the CMPC members will utilize over 18,000 liters of GENESIS 89 protocol per growing season on the approximately 1,200 hectares of farmland worked by the CMPC members. At $30.00 USD per liters, we are excited about the potential of this deal and not only the expected revenue for the Company, but more importantly the positive impact on the environment and crops," stated Ramon Mabanta, CEO of the Company.

"This is a true milestone for us as our first sales agreement. We hope that it results in a domino effect of endorsements to other co-ops and increased exposure of our flagship products," concluded Mabanta.

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

