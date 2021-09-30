Logo
HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST: Cloudy with a Chance of Omicron

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Variant Concerns and Travel Restrictions Drive 10% Decrease in Holiday Travel Planning

PR Newswire

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather driving people indoors, concerns about variants like Omicron and ever-changing requirements, international holiday travel planning has slowed around the world, according to new data from trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG), a leading global accommodation search platform. Much like 2020, domestic travel is the preferred option as consumers look to reunite with friends and family.

From the US to Germany and the UK to Italy, most travelers are choosing domestic destinations with one exception: Dubai which appeared in the top 10 searches for holiday travel from each country. Dubai has become one of the most desired locations for holiday travel, taking the No. 3 spot for Germany, the UK and the US, and the No. 10 spot for Italy. US travelers are sticking with Las Vegas and New York as top holiday destinations.

Concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant and related travel restrictions has resulted in an increased cancellation rate of 35 percent since November. Furthermore, overall traffic around holiday travel planning has slowed, growing by just 4% since the variant was discovered. In comparison, 2019 Christmas travel increased by 34.7% in the same one-to-two-week period.

About trivago
trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of September 30, 2021, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

Forward looking statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

favicon.png?sn=NY07105&sd=2021-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-travel-forecast-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-omicron-301444407.html

SOURCE trivago

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07105&Transmission_Id=202112141103PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07105&DateId=20211214
