Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) World Renowned Artist Isack Kousnsky to Consult on New Electric Vehicle Design

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) World Renowned Artist Isack Kousnsky to Consult on New Electric Vehicle Design

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SUMMARY:

With a targeted rollout of 2023, Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is pleased to announce that the company has partnered with New York City artist Isack Kousnsky as an "artistic consultant" on the design of its first electric vehicle. Kousnsky looks to inject his own creative style and help to jolt consumers with Elektros's completely new electric vehicle experience, much like he does with his cityscapes and oceanscapes, and his nature series.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / With creative design specialists in place as corporate partners, Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) once again has moved out of the box by implementing an innovative strategy for designing its very first electric vehicle.

Elektros has announced that the company has "commissioned" New York City artist Isack Kousnsk, isack-art.com to serve as "artistic consultant" for the project, with plans for a product unveiling in early 2022.

"My guess is that no other automobile manufacturer has ever attempted anything like this before," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "But Isack Kousnsky is widely known for shaking things up with those who have experienced his work, particularly with his cityscapes of New York City - and we are looking to shake things up in the electric vehicle space. So we're anxious for him to collaborate with SoFlo Jeeps and get his creative perspective on the design of this new EV experience."

Born in Israel, Isack Kousnsky's early experiences they're at the core of his artistic outlook. With clients such as Woopi Goldberg, Rachel Ray, David Bowie, Oliver Stone, Lenny Kravitz, David Geffen, Michael Douglas. Isack is extremely methodical on his approach to his work. Considered the Picasso of Israel, he enlightens not only the canvas, but everyone around him. The fact one of the leading attorneys in NYC commissioned him for a painting in the renowned Sinatra Room, Aidala Bertuna & Kamins proudly exhibits in the room. Also, Isack was featured in the movie Wall Street 2, Money Never Sleeps.

Recently, Elektros finalized an agreement with to develop this new model for consumers with South Florida Jeeps. With locations in the U.S. and around the world, covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization, and specialist recruitment. The combination of Isack and SoFlo will provide for an EV car unseen today. With Isack coming on board to accompany such a design ensures the achievement of creative ambitions for Elektros.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries
David Maddox
Email: [email protected]
Website www.bullsimedia.com
Phone: 813-687-5257

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677556/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-World-Renowned-Artist-Isack-Kousnsky-to-Consult-on-New-Electric-Vehicle-Design

img.ashx?id=677556

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment