Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) World Renowned Artist Isack Kousnsky to Consult on New Electric Vehicle Design

With a targeted rollout of 2023, Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is pleased to announce that the company has partnered with New York City artist Isack Kousnsky as an "artistic consultant" on the design of its first electric vehicle. Kousnsky looks to inject his own creative style and help to jolt consumers with Elektros's completely new electric vehicle experience, much like he does with his cityscapes and oceanscapes, and his nature series.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / With creative design specialists in place as corporate partners, Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) once again has moved out of the box by implementing an innovative strategy for designing its very first electric vehicle.

Elektros has announced that the company has "commissioned" New York City artist Isack Kousnsk, isack-art.com to serve as "artistic consultant" for the project, with plans for a product unveiling in early 2022.

"My guess is that no other automobile manufacturer has ever attempted anything like this before," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "But Isack Kousnsky is widely known for shaking things up with those who have experienced his work, particularly with his cityscapes of New York City - and we are looking to shake things up in the electric vehicle space. So we're anxious for him to collaborate with SoFlo Jeeps and get his creative perspective on the design of this new EV experience."

Born in Israel, Isack Kousnsky's early experiences they're at the core of his artistic outlook. With clients such as Woopi Goldberg, Rachel Ray, David Bowie, Oliver Stone, Lenny Kravitz, David Geffen, Michael Douglas. Isack is extremely methodical on his approach to his work. Considered the Picasso of Israel, he enlightens not only the canvas, but everyone around him. The fact one of the leading attorneys in NYC commissioned him for a painting in the renowned Sinatra Room, Aidala Bertuna & Kamins proudly exhibits in the room. Also, Isack was featured in the movie Wall Street 2, Money Never Sleeps.

Recently, Elektros finalized an agreement with to develop this new model for consumers with South Florida Jeeps. With locations in the U.S. and around the world, covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization, and specialist recruitment. The combination of Isack and SoFlo will provide for an EV car unseen today. With Isack coming on board to accompany such a design ensures the achievement of creative ambitions for Elektros.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

