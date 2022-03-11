ReelTime Reaffirms Intention to Move to NASDAQ in 2022 - Ticker Symbol "RT" Reserved by NASDAQ until March 11, 2022

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) reaffirms that it plans to move to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The Company completed all requirements required to reserve the rare two letter ticker symbol "RT" that has been approved by NASDAQ until March 11, 2022. "RT" would become the ticker symbol that it will begin trading under once the listing process has been completed and all requirements have been met and approved by NASDAQ.

ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:RLTR) throughout the process until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We are providing this update and will continue to disclose our progress toward our goal of being listed on the NASDAQ Capital Markets. We have been quietly working with our council, advisors, and accountants. Our relative silence on this and other subjects should not be misconstrued as a lack of commitment and ongoing focus to achieve this goal. We will make every effort to communicate where appropriate our progress regarding our listing efforts and acquisitions however we must maintain proper levels of discretion as needed."

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

