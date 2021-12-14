Logo
EnviroMetal Achieves High Gold Recoveries on ALBION Pretreated Refractory Gold Concentrates

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(

OTCQX:EVLLF, Financial)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the results from tests conducted using EnviroMetal's proprietary and environmentally friendly gold recovery technology to recover gold from concentrates which had been pretreated using the Albion Process™(supplied by Glencore Technology). The EnviroMetal lixiviant and process recovered an estimated 96.7% of the gold contained in the pretreated concentrate in 24 hours. All tests were performed by EnviroMetal at its lab located in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Tests were performed using the EnviroMetal lixiviant in 3 different concentrations to determine leach efficiency, as measured by time to recover the contained gold, and leach recoveries. The sample gold concentrate was pretreated using the Albion Process™ at SGS's Lakefield division (a Certified Albion Process™ laboratory) with an assayed grade of 39.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. All tests were conducted using 20% pulp density. The initial test, using regular strength reagent as a baseline, resulted in 96.7% gold recovery in in 24 hours and demonstrated fast leach kinetics with over 89% of the gold recovered in 3 hours. Subsequent tests were done using lower reagent strengths and shorter leach times. The tails from all tests were sent to an external lab to obtain certified gold grades by fire assays. The results of the tests are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Observed Gold Recovery Using EnviroMetal Lixiviant on Albion Treated Gold Concentrate

Calculated Head Grade

Reagent Strength

Recoveries (%)

Test

(g/t)

(%)

1hr

2hr

3hr

4hr

5.25hr

24hr

1

39.5

100

80.6

-

89.3

-

-

96.7

2

38.9

50

78.5

85.2

86.5

88.6

91.6

-

3

36.5

25

81.9

86.9

87.1

87.5

87.7

-

The takeaways from the tests performed using the EnviroMetal lixiviant are:

  • Fast kinetics, with leaching essentially completed in 5.25 hours;
  • Reducing reagent strength only moderately lowered overall gold recoveries; and
  • Leaching for longer periods may improve gold recovery when using lower reagent strength.

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal CEO comments, "The high recovery results on the material pretreated with the AlbionProcess™ could lead to the application of our technology for the treatment of refractory gold ores. Glencore Technologies is the global leader in oxidative atmospheric leaching technologies and our eco-friendly reagent has the potential to add significant value. This combination or fusion of technologies has the potential to emerge as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of difficult-to-process refractory gold concentrates."

The Albion Process™ is a combination of ultrafine grinding and oxidative leaching at atmospheric pressure for processing refractory gold and copper ores and zinc concentrates.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam
VP Corporate Development
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
[email protected]
(604) 428-2400 x. 104

SOURCE: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677600/EnviroMetal-Achieves-High-Gold-Recoveries-on-ALBION-Pretreated-Refractory-Gold-Concentrates

img.ashx?id=677600

