Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Waste Management Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Waste Management Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Waters Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund. As of 2021Q3, Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund owns 121 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfound+risk+managed+us+sectors+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,498 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,385 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.66%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) - 116,761 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.40%
  4. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) - 39,875 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.21%
  5. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) - 104,480 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.80%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $466.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $173.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $390.68 and $416.73, with an estimated average price of $405.71. The stock is now traded at around $423.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 23,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.664000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 39,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $42.72 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 116,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $51.75, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.982600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 104,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund added to a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.58, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 39.62%. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 38.64%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $276.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 39.74%. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 37.44%. The sale prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 36.68%. The sale prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $631.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund reduced to a holding in ResMed Inc by 34.34%. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund still held 260 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund. Also check out:

1. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newfound Risk Managed US Sectors Fund keeps buying
