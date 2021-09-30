Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii. As of 2021Q3, Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii owns 43 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absolute+capital+asset+allocator+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund
  1. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 11,200 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.70%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 19,200 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 15,100 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 3,700 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 38,100 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $232.11 and $250.4, with an estimated average price of $241.87. The stock is now traded at around $252.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.260800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $276.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $390.68 and $416.73, with an estimated average price of $405.71. The stock is now traded at around $423.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.85 and $60.56, with an estimated average price of $57.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $152.64, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $152.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2855.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.88 and $249.8, with an estimated average price of $241.7. The stock is now traded at around $246.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $201.13, with an estimated average price of $196.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $179.22 and $189.21, with an estimated average price of $185.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.78 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $106.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund. Also check out:

1. Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider