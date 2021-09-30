Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

- New Purchases: USMV, VIGI, MGK, TFLO, XLRE, NVDA, UNH, SCHD, ABB, DEO,
- Added Positions: VOO, CGW, VPU, VNLA, GOOG, VO, SOXX,
- Reduced Positions: VHT, KRE, STIP, IEFA, QQQ, FNCL, VDE, XLI, VTIP, XLB, FCOM, EZU,
- Sold Out: RSP, VIS, VDC, VNQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 11,200 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.70%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 19,200 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 15,100 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 3,700 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 38,100 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $232.11 and $250.4, with an estimated average price of $241.87. The stock is now traded at around $252.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.260800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $276.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $390.68 and $416.73, with an estimated average price of $405.71. The stock is now traded at around $423.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.85 and $60.56, with an estimated average price of $57.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $152.64, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $152.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2855.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.88 and $249.8, with an estimated average price of $241.7. The stock is now traded at around $246.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $201.13, with an estimated average price of $196.14.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $179.22 and $189.21, with an estimated average price of $185.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Northern Lights Fund Trust Iii sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.78 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $106.06.
