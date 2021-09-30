Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Capri Holdings, Popular Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CommScope Holding Co Inc

- New Purchases: CPRI, BPOP, THC, LVS, NXST, FAF, DELL, TGNA, ATUS, BGRY, AA, CENX, MGM,
- Added Positions: BHC, OMF, LILAK, FOXA, CHK, ETRN,
- Reduced Positions: CRC, COMM, FYBR, VOD, PHM, NRG, BLDR, THRY, AER, M, CMCSA, TECK, SPG, NE, BERY, FL, CPNG, EGLE, NRP,
- Sold Out: HYG, EWZ, FCX, DEN, SLM, RDN, ARNC, EWW, QRTEA, RAAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 10,395,132 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 9,342,618 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 7,235,727 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 13,002,200 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 4,287,528 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32%
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 742,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 462,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $75.98, with an estimated average price of $70.97. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 474,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.72 and $159.49, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $148.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,132,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,020,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $87.57, with an estimated average price of $86.87.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $36.57.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $78.18, with an estimated average price of $69.18.Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8.Sold Out: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $22.7.
