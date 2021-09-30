Principal Quality ETF Buys Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, PerkinElmer Inc

- Added Positions: DHR, ORLY, PKI, RMD, COST, ORCL, MMC, ACN, EXPD, FDS, MCO, POOL, TSCO, WAT, AON, HD, LOW, DGX, TMO, ADBE, AJG, MTD, SHW, SNPS, TGT, EBAY, VRSK, MSFT, TROW, FTNT, AAPL, HSY, IDXX, BR, PG, FAST, DG, GIS, CHD, PGR, WST, CERN, MNST, JNJ, LMT, BAH, MMM, AZO, CRL, CL, INTU, NDAQ, REGN, GOOGL, A, CLX, SPGI, MPWR, GRMN, PAYX, PSA, ZTS, AMT, BLK, BRO, CSCO, NOC, ROK, UNH, VRTX, LH, STE, AWK, CCI, LLY, NFLX, CMS, JKHY, KLAC, MKTX, WEC, MO, HOLX, KMB, ROL, VEEV, BDX, GGG, ABT, CI, RPM, SMG, BF.B, FMC, FICO, TER, ATVI, IT, EPAM, APH, DPZ, EW, ODFL, RSG, TECH, BIO, LKQ, ARE, ALL, ADP, AVY, J, LEN, PEP, SGEN, EVRG, PM, GNRC, KEYS, AKAM, AME, WTRG, KO, DHI, HON, IEX, ITW, ICE, SJM, ES, SO, WMT, MASI, KDP, AMGN, ADSK, HUM, MKC, TYL, MA, V, ABBV, ETSY, PYPL, CPB, PTC, CTXS, ZM,
For the details of Principal Quality ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principal+quality+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Principal Quality ETF
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,849 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.72%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 1,891 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.44%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 6,710 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.78%
- ResMed Inc (RMD) - 4,387 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.76%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 2,554 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.72%
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $666.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $182.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $305.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $542.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Principal Quality ETF. Also check out:
1. Principal Quality ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Principal Quality ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Principal Quality ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Principal Quality ETF keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment