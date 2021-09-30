Principal Quality ETF Buys Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, PerkinElmer Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, ResMed Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal Quality ETF. As of 2021Q3, Principal Quality ETF owns 148 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Principal Quality ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principal+quality+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,849 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.72% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 1,891 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.44% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 6,710 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.78% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 4,387 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.76% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 2,554 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.72%

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $666.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $182.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $305.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $542.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Quality ETF added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.