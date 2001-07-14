Helbiz Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced its collaboration with the Meta’s Workplace platform, a leader in organizational communication and employee connection Helbiz has chosen to integrate Workplace from Meta to enable all of its company’s workers to connect and communicate efficiently and effectively through the creation of Groups, Chat, Meeting Rooms and LiveVideos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005948/en/

Helbiz Enters Global Partnership with Workplace from Meta (Photo: Business Wire)

Workplace will allow employees across different Helbiz teams in every market it serves to build more direct and closer relationships, allowing them to strengthen their sense of community and feel part of a global group.

With the integration of Workplace from Meta, the company is able to bring its remote offices around the world closer together for the first time, enabling the adoption of corporate culture among its constantly growing workforce.

“As our global expansion continues, we have been relying on Meta Workplace to connect our employees and to make their work experience more efficient and engaging,” said Alessandra Pollo, Head of Business Development at Helbiz. “We are proud of this collaboration with Meta, which uses cutting-edge technological platforms that will help us manage communication within our company and will allow our employees to feel part of a family, regardless of their location.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005948/en/