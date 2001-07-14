MLS and Electronic Arts Reveal 2022 eMLS Season Featuring 27 MLS Clubs, Return to Live Events, 350 Hours of Live Coverage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MLS and Electronic Arts Reveal 2022 eMLS Season Featuring 27 MLS Clubs, Return to Live Events, 350 Hours of Live Coverage

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced the competitive schedule and details for the 2022 season of eMLS, the official esports league of Major League Soccer. Kicking off in January 2022, the season will feature 27 professional EA SPORTS™ FIFA players, each representing an MLS Club, on the virtual pitch as they compete for their share of the record-setting $75,000 season prize pool.

If ongoing pandemic conditions allow, this year’s eMLS will see a return to in-person competition hosted at MLS Club stadiums and local concert venues in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Austin, where the marquee event of the season, eMLS Cup, will be an official event of SXSW.

“Coming off our most successful season yet with record-breaking viewership, the 2022 eMLS season will see the return of some of the top EA SPORTS FIFA players in the world, with live competitions taking place in the heart of our MLS communities,” said Camilo Durana, Senior Vice President of Properties and Events, Major League Soccer. “eMLS continues to enhance and build our relationships with fans through accessible, exciting, and intense competition, which is why we’re thrilled to expand our coverage and return to live events this upcoming season.”

New this season, Charlotte FC will join eMLS, paving the way for their inaugural MLS season and bringing the total eMLS participation count to 27 Clubs. For the first time, all participating MLS Clubs will stream each of their season qualifying matches on their respective official social channels, providing Clubs with new competitive content representing up to a record-setting 350 hours of live coverage and offering fans more opportunities to watch their favorite eMLS players compete at every tournament stage.

Coca-Cola®, Cheez-It® & Pringles®, JLab, and PlayStation® will return as official partners of eMLS. As the Official Soft Drink/Water Partner of eMLS and presenting partner of all three eMLS season events – League Series 1, League Series 2, and eMLS Cup – Coca-Cola® will be activating digitally as well as on-site. In addition to serving as the Official Snack Partner of eMLS and presenting partner of Player Lounges at all three events, Cheez-It® & Pringles® will present a content series that highlights the unique backgrounds and stories of eMLS players to fans. JLab will return as the Official Audio and Microphone Partner of eMLS, enhancing player performance throughout the season and presenting broadcast segments. PlayStation® will once again be the Official Console of eMLS and will offer fans the opportunity to compete in several online tournaments on its PlayStation Tournaments platform alongside eMLS events.

“We are excited to witness top-tier competition in eMLS this season,” said Sam Turkbas, EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “eMLS consistently builds upon its success annually, introducing new ways for fans and players to engage with their favorite clubs. MLS is a phenomenal league partner, and as a global leader in EA SPORTS FIFA competition, continues to showcase the love of football that is enhanced through esports entertainment.”

eMLS League Series 1: The 2022 season will kick off with League Series 1 presented by Coca-Cola® in Cincinnati, hosted by FC Cincinnati. On January 15, all 27 eMLS players will play in streamed qualifiers at FCC’s TQL Stadium. The top eight players in points from qualifiers will advance to the League Series 1 live event held the next day on January 16 at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation. Fans will be able to attend in-person to see who is crowned League Series 1 champion in addition to partaking in various fan activities, including FIFA 22 gaming stations, giveaways, and more. Fans can RSVP for free HERE.

eMLS League Series 2: The second eMLS tournament of 2022 will be League Series 2 presented by Coca-Cola® in Chicago, hosted by the Chicago Fire FC. The competition will follow the same format as League Series 1. On January 29, eMLS players will compete in qualifiers at Soldier Field. The top eight players in points will then progress onto the League Series 2 live event held the next day on January 30 at the House of Blues. Fans can RSVP for free HERE.

eMLS Cup: The final stop of the season will be the eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola® in Austin on March 13 as an official event of SXSW 2022, where the top 12 eMLS players will compete to be crowned the 2022 season champion. Recognized as a Tier 1 league by EA SPORTS, the top three eMLS Cup finishers will receive direct seats to the EA SPORTS Global Series Playoffs on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup. The first 11 competitors in the field will be determined by total season qualifier points from League Series events, while the 12th and final seed from a Last Chance Qualifier tournament on March 12. eMLS Cup will take place at ACL Live in downtown Austin in conjunction with Austin FC and will be a FIFA celebration at the intersection of soccer, gaming, and pop culture with numerous activities for fans to enjoy. The event will be open to SXSW badge holders as well as the general public for free. Registration will open at a later date.

Date

Event

Venue

Distribution

Stream Start

RSVP Page

Jan. 15

Qualifiers
(League Series 1)

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Club Social Channels

TBD

-

Jan. 16

eMLS League Series 1 pres. by Coca-Cola®

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Kentucky

MLS+Twitch

MLS+Twitter

3pm ET

Click+Here

Jan. 29

Qualifiers
(League Series 2)

Soldier Field, Chicago

Club Social Channels

TBD

-

Jan. 30

eMLS League Series 2 pres. by Coca-Cola®

House of Blues, Chicago

MLS+Twitch

MLS+Twitter

3pm ET

Click+Here

Mar. 13

eMLS Cup pres. by Coca-Cola®

ACL Live, Austin (Official Event of SXSW)

MLS+Twitch

MLS+Twitter

3pm ET

TBD

eMLS prioritizes the health and safety of its competitors, staff, and fans. All in-person events will follow local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety measures. Competitions are subject to transition to online-only dependent on ongoing COVID-19 conditions.

Competition will take place on EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 and will be played exclusively on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) marking eMLS’s debut season played on the next-generation console. Fans can tune in to all eMLS competitions beginning on January 15 on the official MLS+Twitch, MLS+Twitter, and MLSsoccer.com.

For more information on eMLS, including participating Clubs and player signings, please visit www.MLSsoccer.com%2FeMLS.

About eMLS:

eMLS is the esports and gaming property of Major League Soccer. Built around the EA SPORTS™ FIFA franchise, its goal is to utilize gaming to reach global audiences, raise the profile of MLS, and grow its next generation of fans. eMLS has grown from 19 MLS Clubs in 2018 to 27 Clubs participating in the upcoming 2022 season. For more information, visit www.mlssoccer.com%2FeMLS.

“PlayStation” and “PS5” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

About Electronic Arts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005378r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005378/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment