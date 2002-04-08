Logo
Xalles Announces the First Companies to Participate in the Xalles Studio Accelerator Program

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Four growth firms and startups join the Xalles Studio as its inaugural participants

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced the first four companies to participate in the Xalles Studio Accelerator Program. The program is available for early-stage technology companies looking to reach the next significant financial transaction event.

Xalles Studio is a business unit of Xalles Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc., and the Xalles Studio business model includes creating a portfolio of minority ownership stakes in a variety of Fintech, InsurTech, EnergyTech, HealthTech and other technology companies. Through its accelerator program, Xalles Studio connects early-stage technology companies with essential resources needed to launch, grow, and succeed through mentorship, networking, capital access, business development, and shared services that can be delivered globally.

Xalles is announcing that Coatcha Limited in the UK, SpeechMed (Taylannas, Inc.) of Florida, FetchCoins, Inc. of Maryland, and Appy Perks Inc. of Nevada are now officially engaged with Xalles Studio. Appy Perks offers businesses a fun way to bring in new customers and improve retention by allowing local customers to "Spin for Perks" that are offered by your business. FetchCoins will be the premier platform for pet and brand engagement. Through an innovative mix of technology and computer science, users can connect with brands effortlessly and earn great rewards. SpeechMed helps to make medical information understandable for everyone at any time through the first healthcare app where users can read and listen to vital medical information in their own language. Coatcha is using a correspondent banking relationship model, to facilitate fast inexpensive payments while profiting from the foreign exchange transfers.

“These inaugural participants in our program each bring a strong vision and innovative thinking to each of their own marketplaces,” stated Bob Trevelyan, Managing Director of Xalles Studio. He continued, “Our program will work to bring each of these companies to the next significant financial event.”

Xalles Studio is open to receiving new inquiries and applications through [email protected]

About Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
www.xalles.com
202.595.1299 Office

