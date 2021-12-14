Logo
2021 Christmas Risks: Injuries, Fire, Playful Pets, Dangerous Toys and Sticker Shock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite the risks, Christmas is getting safer. Injuries from Toys and Christmas Decorating have fallen significantly in 2021 according to ValuePenguin.com research.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be jolly — but also the season to be careful. 10% of Americans say they were injured putting up a Christmas tree in 2021, with 18% admitting to putting up their trees drunk. This is just one discovery from two new reports on Christmas holiday hazards published by LendingTree insurance research site ValuePenguin.

Value_Penguin_Logo.jpg

Christmas Hazards Key Findings:

  • An Unpowered Scooter is the worst toy to buy this Christmas. There have been 477,082 injuries attributed to non-motorized scooters since 2011. The 2nd and 3rd most dangerous toys are Balls, and Toy Vehicles (excluding riding toys).
  • 70% of Americans left Christmas tree lights on overnight, a major fire hazard. 10% of Americans admit they use lights that are at least 7 years old but don't regularly check the wiring.
  • Playful Pets are another Major Christmas Risk. 72% of pet owners say their pets have knocked down their Christmas tree or knocked off ornaments — and 49% of people in that group report damage or an injury from it.
  • It's more dangerous to drive during Christmas. In the past decade, more than 6 in 10 fatal crashes during the holidays happened on or around Christmas.
  • Rising utility bills will be a real Grinch in 2021. This year, 34% of Americans anticipate higher electricity bills over the holidays, and plan to use Christmas lights less often.
  • Christmas is becoming safer. This year, 10% of Americans say they've been injured setting up a tree, down from 20% from 2020. The number of toy related injuries treated in emergency departments fell 35% and the number of fatal crashes fell 18% from 2011

According to ValuePenguin Insurance spokesperson Divya Sangam, "Personal liability coverage within a homeowners or renters insurance policy should cover bodily injury or property damage at home or and most auto insurance policies will cover you if you get into a car accident over Christmas." She adds, "Beyond sticking to hot cocoa, or keeping a close eye on your pets - you can consider an umbrella policy for your home, a comprehensive policy for your car and opt for higher amounts of liability coverage for extra protection during the holidays."

ValuePenguin analysts commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,050 U.S. consumers from Nov. 2021, and looked at data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) to identify 2021's Christmas hazards.

Here are the reports:

CHRISTMAS HAZARDS SURVEY: https://www.valuepenguin.com/christmas-hazards-survey

TOY INJURIES REPORT: https://www.valuepenguin.com/toy-injuries-study

Additional Information on Christmas Risks: https://www.valuepenguin.com/fatal-crashes-during-thanksgiving-christmas

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Ms.)
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL05762&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-christmas-risks-injuries-fire-playful-pets-dangerous-toys-and-sticker-shock-301444469.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL05762&Transmission_Id=202112140745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL05762&DateId=20211214
