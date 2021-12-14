Consumers Energy: EV Drivers Could Save Up To 60 percent this Holiday Travel Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Consumers Energy: EV Drivers Could Save Up To 60 percent this Holiday Travel Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Michiganders will be hitting the roads to gather and celebrate. With inflation at record levels and gasoline and diesel fuel prices likely to remain high over the coming weeks, many drivers will unfortunately feel more pain at the pump than in years past. However, new data from Consumers Energy reveals that electric vehicle (EV) drivers will see significant savings – up to 60 percent – for many holiday seasons to come.

consumers_energy_logo.jpg

One of the many benefits of electrified mobility is the affordability and convenience of charging a vehicle at home during off-peak hours. According to Consumers Energy, the cost can be as little as 16 cents per kWh, making the energy costs of a 50-mile trip only $2.63 in an EV. That same 50-mile trip in a gasoline-fueled sedan or light duty vehicle would be about $6.36, based on the average price of regular gasoline today, currently $3.18 per gallon in Michigan, according to GasBuddy.com.

To help EV drivers make longer trips across Michigan, Consumers Energy is already powering 34 fast charging stations, plus nearly 200 public Level 2 charging stations around the state. All of these installations were aided by rebates from Consumers Energy through the PowerMIDrive program, designed to help Michigan lead the nation in EV adoption by building a robust public charging network statewide. With over 200 charging stations planned for the next two years, EV charging will only become more convenient for future holiday travel seasons.

"Consumers Energy wants to help EV drivers feel confident about their ability to travel the state with plenty of charging options available," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of customer experience at Consumers Energy. "Today, an EV driver can travel from Bronson all the way to Traverse City – or from Flint to Grand Rapids – with the public charging network currently in place."

In addition, over 1,200 Michigan homes have taken advantage of rebates for home charging system installation, also offered through the PowerMIDrive and Bring Your Own Charger programs from Consumers Energy, providing homeowners with rebates on charger system installation and reduced EV charging rates.

There are currently about 13,000 registered EVs in Consumers Energy's service territory, and EV sales already have been growing by more than 20 percent annually. Consumers Energy estimates EV growth should accelerate in the coming years, given the EV commitments and sales plans by U.S. automakers, and an increasing number of home and public charging options for EV owners.

To prepare for that explosive growth, Consumers Energy is already preparing to power 1 million EVs in Michigan by 2030, a commitment the company announced in November. The goal would put Michigan – the birthplace of America's auto industry – in the driver's seat for the next generation of clean, zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles and support the auto industry's goal to have electric vehicles be 50% of new sales by 2030.

Energy providers across the country are implementing similar initiatives and programs to meet America's EV transformation. Consumers Energy is a member of the National Electric Highway Coalition making interstate travel easier for EV owners, constructing a vast network of charging stations.

More information on Consumers Energy and its EV programs can be found here.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing electricity and/or natural gas to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=CL06125&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-ev-drivers-could-save-up-to-60-percent-this-holiday-travel-season-301444398.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06125&Transmission_Id=202112141200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06125&DateId=20211214
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment