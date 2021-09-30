Dynamic US Opportunity Fund Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: XLU,
- Added Positions: XLK,
- Reduced Positions: XLB, XLF, TLT, TIP, XLE, AVUV, XLY,
- Sold Out: SMH,
For the details of Dynamic US Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic US Opportunity Fund
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 104,432 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 281,254 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.09%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 127,551 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 61,543 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 65,325 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 45,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 65.92%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.494100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.06%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 36,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.09%. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $39, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.78%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 281,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9%. The sale prices were between $143.27 and $151.22, with an estimated average price of $147.75. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 6,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.3%. The sale prices were between $127.3 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $128.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 22,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.52%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 49,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 48.81%. The sale prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.622100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 26,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.
