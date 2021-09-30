Logo
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dynamic US Opportunity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamic US Opportunity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Dynamic US Opportunity Fund owns 16 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamic US Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+us+opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic US Opportunity Fund
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 104,432 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 281,254 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.09%
  3. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 127,551 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 61,543 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38%
  5. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 65,325 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 45,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.

Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 65.92%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.494100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.06%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 36,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.09%. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $39, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.78%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 281,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9%. The sale prices were between $143.27 and $151.22, with an estimated average price of $147.75. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 6,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.3%. The sale prices were between $127.3 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $128.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 22,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.52%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 49,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Dynamic US Opportunity Fund reduced to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 48.81%. The sale prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.622100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Dynamic US Opportunity Fund still held 26,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Dynamic US Opportunity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund's Top Growth Companies
Dynamic US Opportunity Fund's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Dynamic US Opportunity Fund keeps buying
