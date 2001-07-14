Logo
Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture With SCL Health to Build a New Behavioral Health Facility in Denver Metro Area

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with SCL Health, one of Colorado’s premier healthcare systems. The new partnership will build a new 144-bed facility in the Denver area. The new freestanding behavioral health hospital will expand comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the Denver metro area. The facility is expected to open in the middle of 2023.

“Acadia is proud to be partnering with a leading health system like SCL Health to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in the Denver area,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “The new hospital will expand our acute service line into Colorado and make a positive difference in the lives of many individuals and families of the growing Denver area. This is our 15th partnership with a premier health system across the country. We are pleased to partner with like-minded organizations who share our vision to provide healing and hope to those in need and our commitment to serve the overwhelming demand we are seeing in our country.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Acadia to enhance access to behavioral healthcare for our patients in Denver and the surrounding communities,” said Lydia Jumonville, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCL Health. “This new hospital will continue our legacy of compassionate, high-quality behavioral health services. We are committed to meeting the rapidly growing demand for behavioral health services in the communities and chose Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and of operating inpatient behavioral health services.”

About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About SCL Health
SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 180 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health, and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and the Montana Wyoming region.

