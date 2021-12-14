Logo
Claroty Announces Rockwell Automation as Co-leader of $400 Million Series E Funding

Just now
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cybersecurity company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, today announced Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, as a co-lead investor in its $400M Series E funding round.

"As a longstanding investor, partner, and customer of Claroty, we've known for years that the company has a best-in-class platform for protecting industrial and critical infrastructure environments from cyber attacks," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. "We have more than 300 sites installed globally with Claroty today, and co-leading this funding round represents our strengthened commitment to serving our industrial customers."

The Series E round, coupled with Claroty's intent to acquire Medigate, a leading healthcare IoT security company, marks the next step in the company's mission to secure all CPS across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments – the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT).

"Connectivity between the cyber and physical systems that support our lives is paving the way for significant advancements in operational agility and resilience, but with greater connectivity comes greater exposure to risks," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "By acquiring Medigate, we are now uniquely positioned to secure the XIoT – from traditional OT devices such as PLCs and HMIs, to medical devices such as MRI machines, to enterprise IoT devices such as smart security cameras and temperature sensors. On top of this, with Rockwell's backing, our strategic partnership is poised to expand significantly in both breadth and depth, delivering greater value to all of our joint customers today and in the future."

The round brings the company's total funding to $635 million, making it the most well-funded cybersecurity company in the industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise IoT sectors.* The other co-lead investors of the round are SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Bessemer Venture Partners, Schneider Electric, and Standard Investments.

*Sourced via internal company analysis of Crunchbase data.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Claroty
Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

To learn more, visit www.claroty.com.

Contact: [email protected]

