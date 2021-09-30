Spinnaker ETF Series Buys Realty Income Corp, Williams Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Sells Costamare Inc, Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Investment company Spinnaker ETF Series Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Williams Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Costamare Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, sells Costamare Inc, Hoegh LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker ETF Series. As of 2021Q3, Spinnaker ETF Series owns 32 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVRpB.PFD) - 17,601 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.29% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSEP.PFD) - 15,633 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.45%

Spinnaker ETF Series initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 6,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 12,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 102.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 17,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Costamare Inc by 103.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $27.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 15,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 15,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.605800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 125.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.833000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker ETF Series sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Spinnaker ETF Series sold out a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $8.48.