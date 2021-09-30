Spinnaker ETF Series Buys Realty Income Corp, Williams Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Sells Costamare Inc, Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spinnaker ETF Series Buys Realty Income Corp, Williams Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Sells Costamare Inc, Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spinnaker ETF Series (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Williams Inc, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Costamare Inc, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, sells Costamare Inc, Hoegh LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker ETF Series. As of 2021Q3, Spinnaker ETF Series owns 32 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trajan+wealth+income+opportunities+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF
  1. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHLpD.PFD) - 24,527 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHLpD.PFD) - 17,335 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
  3. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHLpD.PFD) - 18,401 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVRpB.PFD) - 17,601 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.29%
  5. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSEP.PFD) - 15,633 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.45%
New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Spinnaker ETF Series initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 6,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Spinnaker ETF Series initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 12,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVRPB.PFD)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 102.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 17,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costamare Inc (CMREPE.PFD)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Costamare Inc by 103.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $27.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 15,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSEP.PFD)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 15,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INNPE.PFD)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM.PRA.PFD)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.605800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Spinnaker ETF Series added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 125.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.833000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Costamare Inc (CMRE)

Spinnaker ETF Series sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Sold Out: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Spinnaker ETF Series sold out a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $8.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF. Also check out:

1. Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider