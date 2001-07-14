Sinclair Broadcast Group's Lucy Rutishauser Honored in Cablefax Magazine's Most Powerful Women Issue

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lucy Rutishauser for being named one of the“Most Powerful Women in Finance” in the 2021 edition of Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women. Annually, Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women highlights company and oftentimes industry contributions of industry leading women executives.

“A true trailblazer, we are proud that Lucy has been recognized by Cablefax Magazine as a powerful leader in finance,” said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Lucy’s extraordinary work helps place Sinclair as a leading provider of both local sports and news nationally. An integral part of our team, this recognition is well deserved, and we look forward to Lucy’s continued success.”

“It’s an honor to be included as one of Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women,” said Rutishauser. “Every day, I am fortunate to be able to work with so many talented professionals at Sinclair Broadcast Group, and being able to help the company grow to such incredible heights over the years has been an amazing opportunity. I look forward to the many exciting initiatives that the company will undertake in the years ahead, building on the extensive local news, sports and other varied content that is the hallmark of this great company.”

Rutishauser was also an honoree for The Baltimore Sun’s 2020 Women to Watch and Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media 2020. Rutishauser graduated magna cum laude from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance and received her M.B.A., with honors, from the University of Baltimore. Rutishauser was recently honored by Towson University with its prestigious Distinguished Alumni award.

