Mutual Fund Series Trust Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Sells , Tempur Sealy International Inc, Brightcove Inc

- Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 9,910 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 16,206 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 19,563 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 13,376 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 1,677 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
Mutual Fund Series Trust initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QADA)
Mutual Fund Series Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $86.6 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $87.07.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Mutual Fund Series Trust sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7.Sold Out: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Mutual Fund Series Trust sold out a holding in Brightcove Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: (PFPT)
Mutual Fund Series Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Reduced: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Mutual Fund Series Trust reduced to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 66.49%. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.252000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Mutual Fund Series Trust still held 1,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.
