Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Chinese Company on New Drugs for Diabetes

Already a leader in diabetes treatments, Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial) last week made a move to strengthen its market position by signing a multiyear collaborative partnership with China’s Regor Therapeutics Group. Under the pact, which could be worth more than $1.5 billion to the three-year-old Regor, the companies will work together to develop new therapies for diabetes and other metabolic disorders, including obesity, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

The partners know each other well. Earlier this year, Lilly Asia Ventures, a venture program of Eli Lilly, was the lead investor in Regor’s $90 million Series B financing round.

Given population trends, the move looks like a wise one for Eli Lilly. One reason is the strong link between obesity and diabetes.

Obesity has been growing worldwide. In the U.S. alone, more than 73% of adults are overweight or obese. In the past 20 years, Medpage Today reported the incidence of obesity is up by about half. Meanwhile, 2019 figures published by the International Diabetes Federation, show 463 million adults around the world between the ages of 18 and 79 suffer from type 2 diabetes. By 2045, this figure is set to reach 700 million people. In Europe, 60 million people are living with type 2 diabetes, the most serious form of the disease that often requires the use of anti-diabetic medication, or insulin, to keep blood sugar levels under control.

According to iHealthCare Analyst, the global insulin market is anticipated to reach $45.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the forecasted period, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetic population, launch of highly potent and cost-effective drugs and a rich pipeline of candidates by major pharmaceutical companies.

A list published by Pharma DIGI showed Eli Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity was the 15th-best-selling medication in the world last year, contributing $5 billion to the company's top line. Eli Lilly’s top revenue generator recorded sales of $1.6 billion in the third quarter, up 45% from the same period a year earlier. Year-to-date sales are $4.6 billion, a gain of nearly 30% for the first nine months of 2020.

Eli Lilly is grooming the successor to Trulicity as the clock is ticking on the latter’s patent protection. The company soon expects to submit for the Food and Drug Administration's approval tirzepatide, long-acting insulin for type 2 diabetes. If approved, the drug could also be a blockbuster according to GlobalData, owing to its ability to improve blood glucose levels and support weight loss.

Eli Lilly and Regor hope more blockbusters emerge from their partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will tap into Regor’s intellectual property to start researching and developing new assets. Eli Lilly has the rights to market worldwide any drug that emerges from the agreement except for China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.