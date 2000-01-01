Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Chinese Company on New Drugs for Diabetes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Chinese Company on New Drugs for Diabetes

Arrangement will cover other metabolic disorders, including obesity

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Just now

Summary

  • The company is already a world leader in diabetes treatments.
  • Its insulin drug Trulicity on pace to top 2020 sales of more than $5 billion.
  • Eli Lilly plans to seek FDA approval for successor medication, tirzepatide.
Article's Main Image

Already a leader in diabetes treatments, Eli Lilly and Co. (

LLY, Financial) last week made a move to strengthen its market position by signing a multiyear collaborative partnership with China’s Regor Therapeutics Group. Under the pact, which could be worth more than $1.5 billion to the three-year-old Regor, the companies will work together to develop new therapies for diabetes and other metabolic disorders, including obesity, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

The partners know each other well. Earlier this year, Lilly Asia Ventures, a venture program of Eli Lilly, was the lead investor in Regor’s $90 million Series B financing round.

Given population trends, the move looks like a wise one for Eli Lilly. One reason is the strong link between obesity and diabetes.

Obesity has been growing worldwide. In the U.S. alone, more than 73% of adults are overweight or obese. In the past 20 years, Medpage Today reported the incidence of obesity is up by about half. Meanwhile, 2019 figures published by the International Diabetes Federation, show 463 million adults around the world between the ages of 18 and 79 suffer from type 2 diabetes. By 2045, this figure is set to reach 700 million people. In Europe, 60 million people are living with type 2 diabetes, the most serious form of the disease that often requires the use of anti-diabetic medication, or insulin, to keep blood sugar levels under control.

According to iHealthCare Analyst, the global insulin market is anticipated to reach $45.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the forecasted period, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetic population, launch of highly potent and cost-effective drugs and a rich pipeline of candidates by major pharmaceutical companies.

A list published by Pharma DIGI showed Eli Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity was the 15th-best-selling medication in the world last year, contributing $5 billion to the company's top line. Eli Lilly’s top revenue generator recorded sales of $1.6 billion in the third quarter, up 45% from the same period a year earlier. Year-to-date sales are $4.6 billion, a gain of nearly 30% for the first nine months of 2020.

Eli Lilly is grooming the successor to Trulicity as the clock is ticking on the latter’s patent protection. The company soon expects to submit for the Food and Drug Administration's approval tirzepatide, long-acting insulin for type 2 diabetes. If approved, the drug could also be a blockbuster according to GlobalData, owing to its ability to improve blood glucose levels and support weight loss.

Eli Lilly and Regor hope more blockbusters emerge from their partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will tap into Regor’s intellectual property to start researching and developing new assets. Eli Lilly has the rights to market worldwide any drug that emerges from the agreement except for China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long LLY
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment