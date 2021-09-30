Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Added Positions: ET, PAGP, EPD, WES, KMI, HESM, CEQP, WMB, MMP,

ET, PAGP, EPD, WES, KMI, HESM, CEQP, WMB, MMP, Reduced Positions: ENLC, TRGP, ETRN, ENB, LNG, MPC, OKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund. As of 2021Q3, Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund owns 31 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 149,815 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 535,202 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,396,633 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 558,598 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 354,352 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.

Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 111.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.