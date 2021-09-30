Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

- Added Positions: ET, PAGP, EPD, WES, KMI, HESM, CEQP, WMB, MMP,
- Reduced Positions: ENLC, TRGP, ETRN, ENB, LNG, MPC, OKE,
For the details of Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+energy+infrastructure+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 149,815 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 535,202 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,396,633 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 558,598 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 354,352 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 111.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund. Also check out:
