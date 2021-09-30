Logo
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund Buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Landstar System Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northern Trust Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Landstar System Inc, FedEx Corp, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund owns 34 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/day+hagan+logix+smart+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund
  1. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 27,200 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 17,100 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 35,200 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 5,400 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
  5. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 14,500 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SouthState Corp (SSB)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in SouthState Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $121.03, with an estimated average price of $113.64.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.

Reduced: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 69.05%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.87%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 11,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.62%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 4,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 32.39%. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $190.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 32.18%. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 5,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund keeps buying
