Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund Buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Landstar System Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northern Trust Corp

- New Purchases: WERN, LSTR, FDX, CADE, CADE, SSB,
- Added Positions: CI,
- Reduced Positions: IPG, CVS, TROW, ABBV, ABC,
- Sold Out: TSN, PFE, NTRS, CAH, ORCL, DOX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 27,200 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 17,100 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 35,200 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 5,400 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
- Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 14,500 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SouthState Corp (SSB)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund initiated holding in SouthState Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $121.03, with an estimated average price of $113.64.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.Reduced: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 69.05%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.87%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 11,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.62%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 4,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 32.39%. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $190.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund reduced to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 32.18%. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Day Hagan Logix Smart Value Fund still held 5,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
