First Internet Bancorp Appoints Two Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Internet Bancorp Appoints Two Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has announced the appointment of Justin P. Christian and Ann Colussi Dee to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005966/en/

Dee_Ann_%28002%29.jpg

Ann Colussi Dee (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Christian is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of BCforward, a global IT consulting and workforce fulfillment firm providing services and resourcing for leading businesses as well as government organizations. Currently the sole shareholder, he has led the organization from start-up to $600MM in projected revenues for FY2021. The firm currently has nearly 5,800 employees. Before starting BCforward in 1998, he worked in the life-sciences industry with Eli Lilly & Company. Mr. Christian graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science. Mr. Christian has been recognized for his leadership with the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year US National Award and the 2021 TechPoint Trailblazer award. Mr. Christian was inducted into the Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame in 2017. Mr. Christian has served on the boards of the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, Goodwill of Central Indiana, the Indiana Gaming Commission, and the Indianapolis Bond Bank. He also is a past chairman of the Indianapolis 500 Festival Board of Directors. Mr. Christian currently serves on the boards of the Lumina Foundation, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Park Tudor School and AAA Hoosier Motor Club.

Ms. Dee has been with Duke Realty, a publicly-traded company, for 26 years and in that time has taken a leadership role in many transactions, including billion-dollar industrial, office and healthcare portfolio dispositions. She currently serves Duke Realty as its Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, overseeing legal affairs and participating on its executive committee. Previously, Ms. Dee worked in the real estate departments of major law firms in Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana. She received her bachelor degree from Hanover College, a master’s degree from Ball State University and her Juris Doctorate cum laude from Indiana University. Ms. Dee was named a Women of Influence in 2016 by the Indianapolis Business Journal. Ms. Dee currently serves on the board of The Center for the Performing Arts and has served on the boards of the Indiana Repertory Theatre and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.

“Innovative thinking has always been a foundational principle that informs our approach to redefining banking,” First Internet Bancorp Chairman, CEO and founder David Becker noted. “Justin and Ann will provide new perspectives and a breadth of experience to our board. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.”

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005966r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005966/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment