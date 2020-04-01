Logo
Universal Corporation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (

NYSE:UVV, Financial) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. "At Universal, sustainability has long been part of how we conduct business. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance consistently and in a transparent manner," said George C. Freeman III, Universal's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about our sustainability goals and targets outlined in this report and will continue to build upon our global programs to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chains."

Universal's 2021 Sustainability Report focuses on the Company's material sustainability topics as well as environmental, social and supply chain goals. As an example of our ongoing efforts to set high standards of social and environmental performance to support a sustainable supply chain, we have developed targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are consistent with the levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Our targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and reflect our commitment to reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and SASB Agriculture Products Standard, and data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The 2021 Sustainability Report is available at: http://universalcorp.com/Resources/Practices/2021%20Universal%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as flavorings and extracts for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

universal_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH07514&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-releases-2021-sustainability-report-301444623.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH07514&Transmission_Id=202112141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH07514&DateId=20211214
