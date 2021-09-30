Logo
EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund Buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund. As of 2021Q3, EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eavol+nasdaq+-+100+volatility+overlay+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 9,571 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,524 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,966 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 200 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 489 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $85.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund. Also check out:

1. EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund keeps buying
