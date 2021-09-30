EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund Buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells ,

New Purchases: HON, CRWD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund. As of 2021Q3, EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 9,571 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,524 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,966 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 200 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 489 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

EAVOL NASDAQ - 100 Volatility Overlay Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $85.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

