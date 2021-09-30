AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund Buys ABB, Vuzix Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, Sells Harmonic Drive Systems Inc, Ouster Inc, THK Co

New Purchases: ABBN, VUZI, PRCT, LIDR,

ABBN, VUZI, PRCT, LIDR, Added Positions: BTAI, STXS, CLPT, KU2, 6506, ARAY, KRN,

BTAI, STXS, CLPT, KU2, 6506, ARAY, KRN, Reduced Positions: NNDM, ISRG, SNPS, ICAD, BALYO,

NNDM, ISRG, SNPS, ICAD, BALYO, Sold Out: 6324, OUST, 6481, DEH, TMDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ABB, Vuzix Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, AEye Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, sells Harmonic Drive Systems Inc, Ouster Inc, THK Co, D8 Holdings Corp, Nano Dimension during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund. As of 2021Q3, AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacentric+robotics+and+automation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 350,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Keyence Corp (6861) - 2,900 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 5,250 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Infineon Technologies AG (IFX) - 40,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. GEA Group AG (G1A) - 35,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in Vuzix Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in AEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in KUKA AG by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $72.6, with an estimated average price of $62.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $5400 and $6680, with an estimated average price of $6188.1.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Ouster Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in THK Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2385 and $3520, with an estimated average price of $2901.87.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.52 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.63.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Balyo SA by 50%. The sale prices were between $1.22 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.