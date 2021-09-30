Logo
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund Buys ABB, Vuzix Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, Sells Harmonic Drive Systems Inc, Ouster Inc, THK Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ABB, Vuzix Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, AEye Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, sells Harmonic Drive Systems Inc, Ouster Inc, THK Co, D8 Holdings Corp, Nano Dimension during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund. As of 2021Q3, AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacentric+robotics+and+automation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund
  1. Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 350,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  2. Keyence Corp (6861) - 2,900 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 5,250 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
  4. Infineon Technologies AG (IFX) - 40,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. GEA Group AG (G1A) - 35,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABBN)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vuzix Corp (VUZI)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in Vuzix Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AEye Inc (LIDR)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in AEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KUKA AG (KU2)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in KUKA AG by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $72.6, with an estimated average price of $62.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Harmonic Drive Systems Inc (6324)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $5400 and $6680, with an estimated average price of $6188.1.

Sold Out: Ouster Inc (OUST)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Ouster Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Sold Out: THK Co Ltd (6481)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in THK Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2385 and $3520, with an estimated average price of $2901.87.

Sold Out: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.52 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.63.

Reduced: Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Balyo SA (BALYO)

AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Balyo SA by 50%. The sale prices were between $1.22 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



