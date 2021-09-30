AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund Buys ABB, Vuzix Corp, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, Sells Harmonic Drive Systems Inc, Ouster Inc, THK Co

- New Purchases: ABBN, VUZI, PRCT, LIDR,
- Added Positions: BTAI, STXS, CLPT, KU2, 6506, ARAY, KRN,
- Reduced Positions: NNDM, ISRG, SNPS, ICAD, BALYO,
- Sold Out: 6324, OUST, 6481, DEH, TMDI,
For the details of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacentric+robotics+and+automation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 350,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- Keyence Corp (6861) - 2,900 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 5,250 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
- Infineon Technologies AG (IFX) - 40,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
- GEA Group AG (G1A) - 35,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vuzix Corp (VUZI)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in Vuzix Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AEye Inc (LIDR)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund initiated holding in AEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: KUKA AG (KU2)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund added to a holding in KUKA AG by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $72.6, with an estimated average price of $62.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Harmonic Drive Systems Inc (6324)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $5400 and $6680, with an estimated average price of $6188.1.Sold Out: Ouster Inc (OUST)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Ouster Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $9.26.Sold Out: THK Co Ltd (6481)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in THK Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2385 and $3520, with an estimated average price of $2901.87.Sold Out: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.52 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.63.Reduced: Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Balyo SA (BALYO)
AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund reduced to a holding in Balyo SA by 50%. The sale prices were between $1.22 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund. Also check out:
