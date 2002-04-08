Avista updates Corporate Responsibility report

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (: AVA) published its latest Corporate Responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, avistacorp.com. The content reports on Avista’s operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities and ethical governance. The website also provides links to Avista’s reporting on a series of industry and financial ESG disclosures.



“Avista’s longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility is highlighted in our latest Corporate Responsibility report, which includes the latest data and examples of how we’re integrating and fulfilling our commitments to our environment, our people, our customers and communities, and our shareholders across our business operations,” said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

Avista’s Corporate Responsibility report and ESG disclosures can be found here and at avistacorp.com.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 403,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

