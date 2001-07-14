FOX News Digital Finishes November 2021 as Number One in Multiplatform Minutes for the Ninth Straight Month

FOX News Digital notched the number one spot for the month of November with FOXNews.com in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching close to 1.6 billion multiplatform views and over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. FOXNews.com surpassed CNN.com in multiplatform minutes for the ninth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set. This month, FOXNews.com also marks five straight months as number one in multiplatform views in the news competitive set. FOXNews.com delivered more than 90 million multiplatform unique visitors for the fourth straight month. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove close to 6.3 million unique visitors in November.

For the 87th consecutive month, FOX News continued as the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), driving 59 million total social interactions. FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 26.9 million Facebook interactions (up 35% vs October) and over 30 million on Instagram (up 11% vs. October), according to Socialbakers. FOX News also finished the month as number one among news competitors with YouTube video views, nabbing over 301 million, up 33% year over year.

Additionally, for the month of November, FOXBusiness.com saw 139 million multiplatform views, 219 million multiplatform minutes, and 24 million multiplatform unique visitors. For the 14th month in a row, the business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes. FOXBusiness.com also surpassed CNN Business and Bloomberg.com for the fifth consecutive month in multiplatform minutes.

November 2021 FOXNEWS.COM VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOXNews.com – 2,946,000,000 (down 39 percent vs. November 2020)

CNN.com – 2,275,000,000 (down 65 percent vs. November 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOXNews.com – 1,595,000,000 (down 42 percent vs. November 2020)

CNN.com –1,560,000,000 (down 54 percent vs. November 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOXNews.com – 90,225,000 (down 30 percent vs. November 2020)

CNN.com – 140,270,000 (down 20 percent vs. November 2020)

