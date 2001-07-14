INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGLS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report in which it stated that Tecnoglass had been the subject of a months-long investigation that included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. The report alleged that “serious red flags” had been identified regarding “management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

On this news, Tecnoglass stock fell $12.14, or 36%, to close at $21.56 per share on December 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tecnoglass securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

