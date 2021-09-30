Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Weatherford International PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Shoals Technologies Group Inc,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Weatherford International PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, , MGIC Investment Corp, ATRenew Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 162 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,941,385 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 6,874,687 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 6,264,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,833,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Reservoir Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 468,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alpine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 68.68%. The purchase prices were between $63.62 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $67.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,535,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 1526.94%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,490,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,129,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ATRenew Inc. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $11.32.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in MGIC Investment Corp by 21.92%. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Oaktree Capital Management LP still held 2,358,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.