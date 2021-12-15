Vivint Smart Home to Attend Imperial Capital's 2021 Security Investor Conference (SIC)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference in New York City. Details for the event are as follows:
2021 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference
Location:
InterContinental New York Barclay (Empire I)
Date:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Time:
Presentation 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET
Webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fimperial26%2Fvvnt%2F2411994
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.
