Vivint Smart Home to Attend Imperial Capital's 2021 Security Investor Conference (SIC)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference in New York City. Details for the event are as follows:

2021 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference Location: InterContinental New York Barclay (Empire I) Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Time: Presentation 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fimperial26%2Fvvnt%2F2411994

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006305/en/