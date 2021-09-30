Unified Series Trust Buys America's Car-Mart Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, AZZ Inc, Sells , Avid Technology Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc

New Purchases: GXO,

Investment company Unified Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys America's Car-Mart Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, AZZ Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, GrafTech International, sells , Avid Technology Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Unified Series Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 67,462 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17% Teradata Corp (TDC) - 23,761 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) - 9,369 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.77% Northern Technologies International Corp (NTIC) - 71,204 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09% UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT) - 17,056 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76%

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in America's Car-Mart Inc by 132.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.78 and $165.32, with an estimated average price of $137.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in AZZ Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $57.57, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 67,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 90,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.96 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 96,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72.

Unified Series Trust reduced to a holding in by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.34%. Unified Series Trust still held 1 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unified Series Trust reduced to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 52.94%. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Unified Series Trust still held 10,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.