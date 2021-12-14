RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of up to $10 Million of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. ( TSXV:RE, Financial) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce a brokered "best efforts" private placement of green bonds (the "Green Bonds"), for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of $1,000 or US$1,000. The Offering will be led by Canaccord Genuity Corp, as lead agent.

The Green Bonds will have a term of five (5) years and bear interest at a rate of 6% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be utilized to finance or re-finance renewable and sustainable energy projects that will reduce or offset green house gas emissions and assist in mitigating the impact of climate change. The Company has prepared a Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2018), which framework is available on the Company's website, here.

This Offering is RE RoyaltiessecondGreen Bond financing, following the 2020 inaugural offering of $10.2 million. The second Green Bonds will be designated as Series 2, and issued under the existing Green Bond trust indenture dated August 10, 2020 and filed on SEDAR.

"Our second Green Bond offering marks a major milestone in the growth of our company and will benefit our investors, clients and the environment," said Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer at RE Royalties. "Our team has been reviewing a number of prospective transactions and we expect that we will be able to deploy the capital from this Green Bond offering towards financing renewable and sustainable energy projects that will strengthen and build a more resilient future."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 98 royalties on solar, wind, storage and hydro projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

